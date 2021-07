Windows 11 is now finally available for public testing. Microsoft 's new Windows operating system has been available for over six years, after the release of Windows 10 in July 2015. The update, dubbed the "next generation" of Windows, features a significant overhaul over its predecessor, including a completely new boot screen and startup sound, as well as a more centrally located Start menu and updated widgets. The obnoxious "Hi Cortana" welcome screen and Live Tiles are also gone in Windows 11. With its next operating system, the Redmond, Washington-based corporation is essentially seeking to compete with the likes of macOS and Chrome OS.