Amazon’s Exclusive Thursday Night Football Deal Starts in 2022

centralrecorder.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video made football history earlier this year when it was announced that it had secured an exclusive NFL broadcast package, beginning in 2023. The 10-year deal was to give Amazon the right to exclusively broadcast 11 Thursday Night Football games during the regular season and one pre-season game each year in the United States. But before Amazon’s spectacular scoop even had a chance to properly sink in, for its implications to be fully appreciated by all concerned, another announcement followed from the NFL barely a couple of months later – that Amazon’s rights to Thursday Night Football will actually begin a year earlier than expected, starting with the 2022 NFL season and will increase from 11 to 15 regular season Thursday Night Football games.

centralrecorder.com
Comments / 1

Community Policy