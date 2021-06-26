Amazon’s Exclusive Thursday Night Football Deal Starts in 2022

Marc Sessler has chosen one prime candidate from each team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2021. Below are his NFC picks. His rookie campaign began with a whimper, but Simmons showed up down the stretch. Despite playing just 376 snaps, the eighth overall pick flashed his advertised versatility, operating inside and out, on the edge, in the slot and at safety. Linebackers coach Bill Davis acknowledged that Simmons was given a ton to do, recently saying: "We trained Isaiah in six different defensive positions." Tall order over video-conference sessions amid a pandemic. The Cardinals are bound to have a better plan for Simmons in 2021, and this freaky athlete is a solid candidate to confound offensive schemers for years to come.