Plantation Bay home tops the real estate sales list in Ormond Beach

A house in Plantation Bay was the top real estate transaction in Ormond Beach and Ormond-by-the-Sea for the week of May 16-22 in the Multiple Listing Service. Scott and Kathryn Rismiller, of St. Petersburg, sold 988 Downshire Lane to Niloufar and Michael Wilson, and Hengameh Gohari, of Ormond Beach, for $1,055,000. Built in 2019, the house is a 4/4 and has 4,392 square feet. Following is a partial list of the week’s other sales.