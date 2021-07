COLUMBUS — Kam Frolo walked down the ramp inside Ohio Stadium to fulfill a dream. After driving his 1997 red Chevy Blazer down I-71 from Parma to Columbus, Frolo, wearing a black, hooded cutoff shirt to keep his long hair out of his eyes, reached the final day of Ohio State football camp. The first seven days of camp were inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, but the last was different.