Pensacola, FL

Boaters in Pensacola surrounded and circled by hammerhead sharks

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
 14 days ago
Some were screaming, some were laughing. When a school of hammerhead sharks started circling their boats in Pensacola, all were a little bit scared. This video posted to YouTube by Storyful shows what happened.

