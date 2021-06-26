Boaters in Pensacola surrounded and circled by hammerhead sharks

The largest all Jeep show in the Northeast on the beach in Wildwood! Jeeps, vendors, beach obstacle course and tons of fun for the entire family! The Jeep Invasion festivities kick-off at 9 am on Friday, as Jeeps and vendors will be on display on the beach between Andrews & Cresse Avenues from 9 am – 5 pm. On Saturday, there will be a beach obstacle course and vendors from all over the country on the beach between Andrews & Cresse Avenues from 9 am – 4 pm. Festivities continue Sunday, with the obstacle course challenges from 9 am – 3 pm. Vendors will be open until 1 pm. FREE for spectators. Pre-registration for Jeeps is necessary.