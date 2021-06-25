ALTRU EXPANDS COVID HOTLINE TO NURSE ADVICE LINE
After experiencing great success with their COVID Hotline, Altru is expanding this service to function as a Nurse Advice Line beginning Friday, June 25. Patients and community members will still be able to call 701-780-6358 for help with COVID-19 and other health questions. "Since launching the COVID Hotline in March of 2020, we have taken more than 150,000 calls from people in North Dakota, Minnesota, and even as far as California," said Heather Strandell, COVID-19 Incident Commander for Altru. "Our team has proven to be a vital resource to our communities."