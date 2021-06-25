Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

ALTRU EXPANDS COVID HOTLINE TO NURSE ADVICE LINE

kroxam.com
 16 days ago

After experiencing great success with their COVID Hotline, Altru is expanding this service to function as a Nurse Advice Line beginning Friday, June 25. Patients and community members will still be able to call 701-780-6358 for help with COVID-19 and other health questions. “Since launching the COVID Hotline in March of 2020, we have taken more than 150,000 calls from people in North Dakota, Minnesota, and even as far as California,” said Heather Strandell, COVID-19 Incident Commander for Altru. “Our team has proven to be a vital resource to our communities.”

www.kroxam.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Covid Hotline#The Nurse Advice Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Richmond, VAwymt.com

Medicaid adult dental benefit launches July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is expanding its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit to poor adults, meaning more than 750,000 Virginians will be eligible for the benefit starting Thursday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that it is part of a two-year state budget that includes $35 million in...
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

Local health officials stress 'informed decisions' as Delta variant spreads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Delta coronavirus variant that has been described as “COVID-19 on steroids” continues to spread, health officials are again advising people to get inoculated and make informed decisions on activities. Since early 2021, cases and hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19 have fallen dramatically as vaccinations...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mankato Clinic to close COVID-19 hotline, respiratory clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Due to COVID-19 cases largely receding in our region, the Mankato Clinic announced it is closing its COVID-19 hotline and repository clinic. The closure is set for July 1. The drive-thru testing at Madison East Center closed on June 25. “This is a positive development because...
Atlanta, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Non-police help line expanded to all parts of Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Residents of Atlanta can now call a non-emergency number to ask for help with concerns related to mental health, substance use or extreme poverty rather than calling 911, city officials said. The Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative, or PAD, has been expanded to cover the whole city,...
Kansas StateKAKE TV

Conflicting Covid advice on masks, vaccines leaves Kansans confused

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Delta variant of Covid-19 has taken the lead in new cases here in Kansas, confusion has grown over how to fight it. Even the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and vaccine makers are disagreeing. “Certainly, they need to listen...
Central Falls, RIpawtucketri.com

Pawtucket-Central Falls BEAT COVID-19 Hotline Update

Pawtucket-Central Falls BEAT COVID-19 Hotline Update. Cities to Continue Targeted Multilingual Efforts to Increase Vaccination Rates. PAWTUCKET- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cities of Pawtucket and Central Falls, alongside the Rhode Island Department of Health, have worked with community partners to best serve the two highly impacted communities including the establishment and maintenance of a call center available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Cape Verdean Creole with the help of Collette Tours and the Rhode Island National Guard.
Public HealthMedscape News

JCVI Issues Autumn COVID-19 Booster Jab Advice

UK vaccine advisers are recommending a two-stage approach to coronavirus booster vaccine doses. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that any potential booster programme should be offered in two stages from September, alongside flu vaccination. It should begin with those most at risk from serious disease, including:
Public HealthPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Bassett Healthcare Network Expands COVID Vaccine Access

To help make COVID-19 vaccines even more accessible to communities in our Central New York region, Bassett Healthcare Network has expanded distribution sites for COVID-19 vaccines. Now Bassett Healthcare Network patients can participate in vaccine Primary Care and Pediatric clinics throughout the Bassett Healthcare Network. Appointments are required to receive...
San Luis Obispo County, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

SLO airport expands COVID-19 testing access

— The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) has expanded access to its onsite COVID-19 testing facility to include the general public. The entire community, as well as arriving and departing airline passengers, are now eligible for the no-cost COVID-19 testing program. While Americans continue to get vaccinated against...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

COVID testing, vaccinations expanded at area Mayo clinics

MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System is expanding its COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to clinics across the Southwest Minnesota Region. COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered beginning Tuesday, and testing will be offered beginning July 20 at these Mayo clinic locations: Janesville, Le Sueur, Montgomery, St. James, St. Peter, Waseca, Waterville, New Prague and Belle Plaine.
San Bernardino County, CAGlobeSt.com

Summit Healthcare Expands Skilled Nursing Portfolio

Summit Healthcare REIT has acquired a three-property skilled nursing portfolio in San Bernardino County for $20 million. The three facilities total 191 licensed beds. Rockwell Healthcare is operating the facilities on a triple-net lease. Summit and Rockwell have both expressed excitement in forging this new relationship, which also marks Rockwell’s...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Expert advice for handling changes in adolescent mental health during COVID

The vast majority of adolescents will think back to the COVID-19 pandemic and remember having to wear "those annoying masks," attend "Zoom school" and miss out on extracurricular activities. But for the 20% of adolescents who were already at risk of developing mental health problems —including anxiety, depression and psychosis—they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy