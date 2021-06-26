Taylor Swift Cannot Get Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Out Of Her Head

Taylor Swift has co-signed Ed Sheeran's comeback single, "Bad Habits." After the pop star unleashed his new track, his longtime friend took to Twitter to gush about the self-produced cut, which was also worked on with Johnny McDaid and Fred Gibson. "Ed has a new song out and I legitimately cannot get it out of my head!" the superstar told her 88.5 million followers. "And this VIDEO!! Stream/Buy/Support/bop to it uncontrollably all summer #BadHabits."