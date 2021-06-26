Cancel
Dodgers Are Still Looking For Improvement Out of Brusdar Graterol

By Brook Smith
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dodgers are going to have some help in the bullpen towards the end of the season. They’ll likely be getting back Corey Knebel before the playoffs, and he should be a big help on his own as they try to repeat as champions. But fans also forget that Brusdar...

www.dodgersnation.com
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com
Oklahoma City, OKTrue Blue LA

More ‘finishing school’ for Brusdar Graterol in Triple-A

Brusdar Graterol allowed a pair of runs on Thursday for Oklahoma City, three weeks after the Dodgers right-hander was optioned to Triple-A. He’s allowed seven runs in 9⅓ innings for Oklahoma City, with 10 strikeouts and three walks, and figures to remain in the minors for at least a little while longer.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Still Set to Pitch on Sunday in Washington DC

The Dodgers and their fan base would love to focus on an important series against the Nationals this weekend in DC. They would also love to be excited about the opportunity to visit the White House over the weekend to celebrate their 2020 World Series win. But a dark cloud has been cast over the entire organization this week.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dodgers' Roberts says Bauer still expected to start Sunday

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says pitcher Trevor Bauer is still on track to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals while police and Major League Baseball investigate an assault allegation made against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner. Police in Pasadena, California, are investigating...
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Jake Arrieta shows improvement in Cubs’ loss to the Dodgers

If there was anybody in need of a change in fortune in the Cubs’ rotation, it was Jake Arrieta. Arrieta came into Friday’s game against the Dodgers 1-4 with a 7.22 ERA over his last seven starts, making his most recent outing of crucial importance. Arrieta was able to stop...
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Still Using Orel Hershiser’s Slider Grip

June was a good month for Kenley Jansen to remind Dodgers fans just how good of a reliever he is. To be fair, he’s really been doing it all season long. But his month of June was absolutely insane for Los Angeles. Across 11 appearances in June, Kenley did not...
MLBESPN

Dodgers face Giants, look to build on Kershaw's strong performance

LINE: Dodgers -189, Giants +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw threw eight innings, giving up one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Chicago. The Dodgers are 20-11 against NL West teams. Los...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Still an option for Dodgers in 2021

Gray is progressing from his shoulder impingement and is an option to contribute to the big club at some point this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. A few weeks after Gray went down with the shoulder issue, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts mentioned that the right-hander could have received his first big-league call-up if not for the injury. While he hasn't yet returned to game action, Gray has been working toward a return by tossing multiple bullpen sessions and a simulated game. That likely still puts him weeks away from even being considered an option for the big club, but Roberts suggested Saturday that the team is keeping Gray in mind as a potential contributor once he gets healthy. The Dodgers could be in need of a fifth starter depending on the outcome of the league's investigation into the assault and sexual assault allegations made against Trevor Bauer.
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

Juan Soto, Joey Gallo round out Home Run Derby lineup

This year’s Home Run Derby field welcomed its final two sluggers Wednesday. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto announced he will join the lineup for Monday’s derby, and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo would take part as well. Soto and Gallo cap off the eight-man...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Records two outs as opener

Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Nationals after allowing one run on two hits across two-thirds of an inning. Gonzalez served as the opener Thursday and only recorded two outs before being lifted, as he was far from effective and allowed two of the four batters he faced to reach base. His seven-pitch outing ended a streak of four straight scoreless appearances, but he still owns a solid 2.39 ERA across 26.1 innings in 2021, logging 34 outings thus far.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Marlins out to steal series from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who arrived in Miami on a nine-game winning streak, are suddenly in a mini-slump. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who has yet to announce his starting pitcher for Wednesday's third game of a four-contest series against the Miami Marlins, will try to guide his team back to the win column after two losses in a row.
MLBMLB

'Frustrating': Paddack's fastball on the fritz

From the first batter he faced on Wednesday night, Padres starter Chris Paddack could not get settled in. Paddack hit Nationals leadoff batter Alcides Escobar with his seventh pitch of the game and then gave up a single to Trea Turner before allowing an opposite-field, three-run homer by Juan Soto in the Padres’ 15-5 loss at Petco Park.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Sweats out scoreless outing

Alexander allowed two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning against Miami on Tuesday but did not give up any runs. The left-hander came on in the ninth inning of a tie game and allowed a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced. After striking out Joe Panik, Alexander allowed an infield single that loaded the bases. He then picked up another strikeout -- this time getting Jazz Chisholm swinging -- before giving way to Blake Treinen, who ended the frame by inducing a groundout. In two appearances since coming off the injured list Monday, Alexander has pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out three.
MLBDodger Insider

Nats look to close out homestand with a Curly W vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (52–31) vs. Washington Nationals (40–41) LHP Garett Cleavinger (2–3, 2.19) | RHP Joe Ross (5–7, 4.02) Sun., July 4, 2021 | 11:05 a.m. | Game #82 / Home #46. Nationals Park | Washington, D.C. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. BASEBALL IN...
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Phils' Brad Miller hits 3 homers vs. Cubs

Brad Miller hit three homers and drove in five runs to power the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. Miller belted a solo shot and a pair of two-run blasts for the first three-homer game of his career. Didi Gregorius added a two-run homer for the Phillies, who won three of four games in the series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy