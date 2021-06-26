Cancel
Surfside, FL

Four dead, 159 missing after partial building collapse in Surfside

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 14 days ago

FAST FACTS:

  • Four people are confirmed dead
  • 159 people are missing, 127 accounted for
  • FEMA support authorized by Biden administration
  • 2018 report warned of cracks and flooding

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Four people are dead and many more are still missing after part of a South Florida building collapsed early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade officials confirmed.

A search and rescue mission is underway in Surfside to find any survivors that might be trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building. The collapse left at least 159 people unaccounted for as of Friday morning, officials said.

Governor Ron DeSantis said during a Saturday morning news briefing that crews have continued to fight fires throughout the night, and it’s a big obstacle they are dealing with as they try and rescue more survivors.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday it has been difficult for crews to locate the source of the fire. Crews continue to work around the clock under the rubble.

The mayor said their top priority continues to be search and rescue as crews still believe they can find people alive. She also said officials will be conducting a full investigation with local, state, and federal officials.

As officials continue to investigate what caused the collapse at the Champion Towers South, city officials in Surfside released a trove of documents related to the building, including a consultant’s 2018 report. According to ABC News, the report showed evidence of cracks and flooding.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency in Miami-Dade County while crews continue to work.

President Biden authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts on the federal level.

More than 80 units responded to the condominium building that collapsed near 88th Street and Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach around 2 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Video from the scene shows huge piles of rubble near the damaged building as well as a large amount of first responders.

Southwest Florida’s own Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 6 is heading to Surfside to support first responders already on site. The team is made up of firefighters, specialists, volunteers, and three Lee County EMS paramedics. They are trained to search rubble and provide emergency medical care, Lee County Public Safety said.

VIDEO OF BUILDING COLLAPSING:

A boy was seen being pulled from the rubble by first responders, ABC affiliate WPLG in Miami reported.

Rescue crews helped 35 people that were trapped inside get to safety, the assistant fire chief said. EMS crews treated 10 people at the scene.

A small fire sparked in the rubble of the building around 2 p.m. Thursday. Smoke could be seen rising from the scene as crews worked to contain it. Officials confirmed the fire was caused by shifting rubble while crews were working, and it was quickly extinguished.

Kimberly Morales said she lives in the building across the street from the collapse and was woken up by building alarms going off and pounding on her door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnuJn_0ag48Aw100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlWcG_0ag48Aw100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NN6n_0ag48Aw100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkNIb_0ag48Aw100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1bYv_0ag48Aw100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDbxN_0ag48Aw100

“I woke everyone up in the room because when I looked out the window, I saw everyone outside,” she said. “I told everyone to hurry up and leave the building.”

Morales said she didn’t hear the building collapse but when she went outside, she saw a significant portion of the building was missing.

The building was built in 1981 and had 136 condo units and is 12 stories tall, the Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief said. At least four levels were destroyed in the collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kd5rS_0ag48Aw100

Burkett confirmed roof work was being done at the building, but said roof work is constantly being done on buildings and doesn’t believe that is a reason for the collapse.

He said he is sure an application must have been completed before the work started and that an inspection would have been made beforehand.

The mayor said he can’t imagine any reason for the tragedy other than something like a sinkhole or other natural cause.

First responders have established a reunification center for survivors and their loved ones.

Search and rescue operations could take up to a week to complete.

