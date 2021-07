Sometimes the food at a restaurant is so bad it'll leave you wanting to submit a one-star Yelp review, but other times it's so good that sending compliments to the chef just isn't enough. If you end up loving what you ordered so much that you want to regularly make it for yourself at home, it's very possible that the restaurant will be willing to give you the recipe, says The Salty Waitress (via The Takeout). Asking your waiter for the recipe isn't considered bad etiquette at all — in fact, the article says it's refreshing for chefs to hear. "I mean, of all the wacko things customers do, asking for a recipe ranks pretty far down the list," says the columnist.