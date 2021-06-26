Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Reaction To Brother's Dunk

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 14 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible reaction to his brother Thanasis throwing down a dunk during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

The clip can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

The Bucks won the game 125-91 to tie up the series 1-1.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Draft#Nba Playoffs Hawks Bucks#Fanduel#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBACNET

NBA playoffs: How to watch, stream Bucks vs. Hawks tonight on TNT

The 2021 NBA playoffs are down to the conference championships as the four remaining teams battle for an NBA Finals spot. The games are broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic's Status For Game 3

Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks in Atlanta. The status of Bogdanovic for Game 3 can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Atlanta Hawks. The Milwaukee Bucks...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Who's The Public Betting On?

The Atlanta Hawks are in Milwaukee to face the Bucks for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening. Zachary Cohen and Patrick Everson of Covers.com wrote about the gambling for the game, and their article can be read in the hyperlink, and a Tweet from Everson can be seen embedded below.
NBASporting News

NBA Finals 2021: Game 2 Player Ratings for Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks

In Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Suns tore the Bucks apart from mid-range. So, Milwaukee adjusted but Phoenix had another arsenal in their armoury - the 3-point shot. The Suns knocked down a playoff franchise-record 20 3-pointers on 50 percent efficiency, becoming only the second team ever to do so .
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton must turn the tide at home

Finally making their long-awaited return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974, the Milwaukee Bucks have disappointed throughout the first two games. The Phoenix Suns have jumped out to a 2-0 lead in this best of seven series after handling business on their home floor. They have done it authoritatively, showing basketball brilliance with their electric offense and top-notch defense to make the Bucks look like a shell of themselves on the biggest stage possible with the world watching.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft: 5 prospects to target with the 20th pick

With the Atlanta Hawks out of the playoffs, attention turns to the 2021 NBA Draft, set to take place later this month. That means getting familiar with the incoming class of rookies. It is a bit odd after last season’s condensed timeline saw the draft take place last November. Regardless, it’s time for teams to add to their cores.

Comments / 0

Community Policy