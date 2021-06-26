Cancel
Pacers' Myles Turner Re-Posts Tweet About 2015 NBA Draft Class

Friday marked exactly six years since Myles Turner was drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

On Friday, Turner quote Tweeted a Tweet from Ballislife showing a picture of the top draft picks from the 2015 NBA Draft.

The two Tweets from Turner and Ballislife can be seen embedded below.

Turner has career averages of 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 389 games with the Pacers.

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
