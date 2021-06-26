Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard is Out For Game 4 Here's What Twitter Is Saying

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 14 days ago

Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Leonard is yet to play a game in the series.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Leonard being out for Game 4.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 6 Against Phoenix Suns

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled OUT for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns by the LA Clippers. Leonard will miss his 8th straight game since suffering an ACL injury against the Utah Jazz on June 14. Leonard didn't start rehabbing the injury until around June 15, so it's only been two weeks since sustaining the injury.
NBACBS Sports

Paul George says Clippers-Suns series would've gone different if Kawhi Leonard was healthy: 'We'd be going on'

The Phoenix Suns pummeled the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, as L.A. failed to mount another comeback in the postseason. With All-Star and franchise centerpiece Kawhi Leonard's out for the entirety of the series with a knee injury, the Clippers always had their backs against the wall against a dominant Suns team.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Chris Paul Said On Wednesday

Chris Paul spoke to reporters on Wednesday after the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening. A clip of Paul (who had 32 points and nine assists in Game 1) talking to reporters can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA's Twitter account.
NBAESPN

NBA Finals 2021: How Jae Crowder became the NBA's premier role player

NO ONE WHO knows Jae Crowder was surprised when he punctuated the Phoenix Suns' clinching first-round win over the Los Angeles Lakers by salsa dancing in the general direction of LeBron James. "I loved it," said Corey Crowder, Jae's father, who played for the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Gregg Popovich on Bradley Beal: He's stronger than I expected

This week at Team USA’s training camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Popovich is getting to see Beal up close and personal to a degree he hasn’t before. One thing has surprised him in particular. “He’s stronger than I expected. He’s a strong young man. I always used to think of him as wiry and thin, but I was totally wrong. He’s thick,” Popovich said.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Suns For Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns. The full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded above from FantasyLabs NBA. The Suns lead the series 1-0 heading into Thursday night.

