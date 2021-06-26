Cancel
NBA

A Little Over 10 Years Ago The Indiana Pacers Traded Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 14 days ago

The Indiana Pacers had the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft on June 23, 2011.

That pick will always be remembered as the time the Pacers traded for George Hill from the San Antonio Spurs for the 15th overall pick, which was Kawhi Leonard.

Since the trade happened ten years ago Wednesday, Ballislife shared a Tweet with a video of Leonard in a Pacers hat and details of the trade embedded below.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
