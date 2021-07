The heat has been down in the Sioux Falls area in recent days, but if there is one thing that I know for sure is the heat will return. It is summer in South Dakota after all. The Sioux Falls Fire Department is doing its part to help kids and the kids at heart to beat the summer heat with hydrant block parties. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Sioux Falls Police, and Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will be coming to neighborhoods throughout the city and bringing the fun! They will help you keep cool by enjoying water sprays, games, and music. No registration is required and the events are free.