Padma Lakshmi has a new audience: kids. The Indian-born cookbook author, longtime host of Top Chef, and cover parent for our October 2020 issue just cooked up Tomatoes for Neela, which celebrates food, family, and traditions. Out on August 31, the exquisitely illustrated book follows a girl who cooks with her mom, with a focus on a sauce recipe passed down from her grandmother in India. The characters buy tomatoes from the farmers' market and can the sauce for the winter. ("It's best to have fruits and vegetables when Mother Nature likes to grow them near us," Lakshmi writes.) The concept has been brewing ever since Lakshmi started cooking with her daughter, Krishna, now 11.