Germany aims to see tourism levels from KSA return to pre-COVID levels by 2023

By Arab News, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
 14 days ago

Jun. 26—The number of tourists from Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is likely to be down by around 50 percent in 2021, compared to 2019, but the EU country is aiming to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023. The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) last...

