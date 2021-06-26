Germany aims to see tourism levels from KSA return to pre-COVID levels by 2023

Milan-based Eni is stepping up its hydrogen plans in North Africa, where it's partnering with three local companies. On Wednesday, General Manager Alessandro Puliti met in Algiers with Toufik Hakkar, CEO of Sonatrach, to speak about green hydrogen opportunities in Algeria. “A road map was outlined for the joint assessment of the technical and commercial feasibility of a pilot project to produce hydrogen using electricity generated from renewable sources (solar and wind),” the company said in a statement. In order to preserve the country's water resources, the companies will seek to use water produced by oil fields for the electrolysis processes necessary for the production of hydrogen after its appropriately treated. A day later, Eni announced it had signed an agreement with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to assess the technical and commercial feasibility of projects for the production of blue and green hydrogen in Egypt. “The parties will conduct a study into joint projects to produce green hydrogen, using electricity generated from renewables, and blue hydrogen, through the storage of CO2 in depleted natural gas fields,” Eni said in note released Thursday. The study will also analyze the local market consumption potential of hydrogen as well as export opportunities. Meanwhile, other Italian companies are teaming up to develop hydrogen solutions. Also on Thursday, defence group Leonardo and gas transmission operator Snam signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint development of cyber security and advanced sensor solutions for large energy networks. “This is the starting point for our partnership with Leonardo … to develop technologies aimed at strengthening the security of energy networks, optimising their management and decarbonising the aerospace sector through hydrogen,” Snam’s CEO Marco Alverà commented in a note.