Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockton, IL

Cause of Chemtool fire released, deemed accidental

By Heart of Illinois ABC
hoiabc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKTON (WREX) — The Rockton Fire Protection District has ruled the Chemtool fire accidental, as well as releasing details Friday evening about how the fire started. According to Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, a project was underway at the facility to replace insulation on an elevated heat transfer piping network that was part of the site’s system for heating certain vessels in manufacturing lubricating greases. The network of piping carried heated mineral oil, according to Wilson.

hoiabc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockton, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
Rockton, IL
Government
City
Rockton, IL
Rockton, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Rockton Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami Herald

Fire chief: Illinois chemical plant fire likely accidental

An explosion and massive fire at a chemical plant in northern Illinois that filled the sky with black smoke and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes for days was started accidentally during maintenance work, a senior fire official said. Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said in a press release...
WAND TV

Rockton plant fire ruled as accidental

ROCKTON, Ill. (WAND) - A massive fire at a Rockton chemical plant has been ruled accidental by responders. The Rockton Fire Protection District said the fire at the Chemtool plant occurred on the morning on June 14 as a project was happening at the plant to replace insulation on an elevated heat transfer piping network, which was part of the site's system for heating certain vessels used in manufacturing lubricating greases. The piping network carried heated mineral oil.
Rockton, ILQuad Cities Onlines

With flames out, fire crews to seek Chemtool reimbursement

ROCKTON — Crews from the South Beloit Fire Department were second behind Rockton firefighters to attack the massive June 14 Chemtool fire. Rockton firefighters already had a hose line deployed and were battling the industrial fire as they went in, South Beloit Chief Daniel Zerfass said. But the intensity of the fire built quickly and soon the incident commander ordered firefighters to get out.
Janesville Gazette

Chemtool fire caused by contractor employee who hit piping with a scissor lift

An investigation of the Chemtool fire has determined the cause of the huge industrial fire was accidental, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Rockton Fire Protection District. On the morning of the fire — shortly before firefighters were dispatched at 7 a.m. on June 14 to Chemtool, 1165...
The State Journal

Rockton fire officials say Chemtool fire started accidentally amid piping work at plant

ROCKTON — Fire officials have determined the cause of the massive June 14 fire at Chemtool to be accidental, but they do not yet know what sparked the initial flames. The fire stated before 7 a.m. at the facility at 1165 Prairie Hill Road as contractors were replacing insulation on an elevated heat transfer piping network, a system that heats certain vessels used in manufacturing lubricating greases, Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said in a news release.
Ledgeview, WIwtaq.com

Cause Of Ledgeview Fire Listed As Undetermined

LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Firefighters say they will never know what caused a fire that destroyed a building housing a church and bar/restaurant. Ledgeview Fire Chief Tom Guns says the cause of the fire last Friday night will go down as undetermined because of the extent of the damage. The...
Boise, IDPost Register

Hazmat incident at Boise pool caused by accidental chemical mixing

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The hazmat situation at a Boise pool Friday was started when two chemicals were accidentally mixed. Boise Fire Department investigators determined the incident at the Fairmont Pool was the result of two pool chemicals being accidentally mixed during a service delivery. The accident happened at a nearby maintenance shed.
AccidentsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Fatal fire in Moose Creek last year deemed accidental

A fire last November in Moose Creek that claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman was deemed accidental, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Julie Ann Juelfs died after some combustible materials were left near a heat source, according to Austin McDaniel, public information officer with the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Rockton, ILRockford Register-Star

Rockton residents band together in aftermath of Chemtool plant fire

ROCKTON — Hosting a community meeting for residents affected by the Chemtool fire. Getting the word out about a question and answer session for Rockton residents. Urging Village President John Peterson to hold officials from Lubrizol accountable and host a town hall meeting as soon as possible that includes officials from Lubrizol and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Preventing fires caused by fireworks

Every year, the personal use of fireworks cause fires and injure people in the Seattle area. Last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to 16 fireworks-related fires including two structure fires. One significant fire happened on July 4, 2020 in West Seattle where fireworks ignited dry brush in front of a four-story apartment building which then quickly extended to the top floor balcony. Fortunately, no one was injured, but several residents were displaced and the total estimated loss was $100,000.
WOWT

Omaha Fire Department says Thursday house fire was accidental

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department said Friday that a Thursday structure fire was accidental. According to a news release, a fire crew was dispatched at 9:24 p.m. Thursday to a house near North 28th and Weber streets. The firefighters saw smoke upon arrival, found a fire on the first floor, and extinguished it. The cause of the fire was food left unattended while it was cooking, the release stated.
Beloit Daily News

Officials urge patience as tests remain pending on impact of Chemtool fire

ROCKTON — Many Rockton residents still have questions about whether there will be negative negative health and environmental impacts from the Chemtool industrial fire from June 14, but officials say air and water quality testing remain ongoing near the site and around Rockton. Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson,...
Canton, MIplymouthvoice.com

Fire at historic barn ruled ‘accidental’

Jun. 30, 2021 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. An effort by a pre-teen and a teen to produce a social media post resulted in the total destruction of the historic Cady-Boyer Barn in Canton Township. Investigators from both the Canton Township Police and Fire Department have determined that the cause of the 5...
Reno, NVArgus Press

Wildfire south of Reno accidentally caused by worker

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire investigators say a construction worker accidentally started a wildland blaze that charred nearly a square mile (2 square kilometers) of mostly grass and brush in the Steamboat area south of Reno last month. No homes were damaged or injuries reported in the fire that was...
Maryland Statestardem.com

Investigators look for cause of Easton fire

EASTON — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Black Dog Alley in Easton Monday night. The fire marshal’s office reports the fire started at approximately 11:49 p.m. at 9538 Black Dog Alley. The mobile home was vacant at the time of...
WIFR

Brothers from different fire departments battle Chemtool fire side-by-side

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two of the heroic firefighters who responded to the devastating fire at the Chemtool Plant in Rockton, Illinois nearly three weeks ago said the events of June 14th will be etched into their family history. 20-year-old Wyatt Bomkamp is a new recruit to the Janesville...
Stafford Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Exploding Battery Causes House Fire

STAFFORD – A lithium battery exploded in a home, causing the bedroom to go up in flames, police said. On June 28, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to 140 Atlantic Hills Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Police found smoke coming from the rear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy