Cause of Chemtool fire released, deemed accidental

ROCKTON — Fire officials have determined the cause of the massive June 14 fire at Chemtool to be accidental, but they do not yet know what sparked the initial flames. The fire stated before 7 a.m. at the facility at 1165 Prairie Hill Road as contractors were replacing insulation on an elevated heat transfer piping network, a system that heats certain vessels used in manufacturing lubricating greases, Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said in a news release.