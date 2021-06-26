Cause of Chemtool fire released, deemed accidental
ROCKTON (WREX) — The Rockton Fire Protection District has ruled the Chemtool fire accidental, as well as releasing details Friday evening about how the fire started. According to Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, a project was underway at the facility to replace insulation on an elevated heat transfer piping network that was part of the site’s system for heating certain vessels in manufacturing lubricating greases. The network of piping carried heated mineral oil, according to Wilson.hoiabc.com