Somers agrees to new contract with USA Hauling for garbage disposal

Jun. 26—SOMERS — Selectmen have approved a new three-year contract with USA Hauling and Recycling to handle waste collection, which will bring increased fees. At the Egypt Road transfer station there's no tipping fee per ton but there is a fee for hauling it away. Per the new contract, fees went from $150 to $195 per dumpster, from $85 to $104 a ton for household waste, and from $80 to $95 a ton for bulky waste, which includes construction demolition, furniture, and other large items.