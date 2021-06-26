Best Questions to Ask When Buying a House

Study your local market. Invest the time to educate yourself. Spend time studying property values. If you don’t have an understanding of your local housing market, then you cannot offer value to those in need. If you have no value to offer, the doors of your business can’t remain open for long. I have heard horror stories of individuals who have been victimized by those who claim to be real estate “experts”, but really lack even basic understanding. Due to this lack of knowledge, they provide false expectations to their clients and can’t deliver on their promises. This makes their clients angry, and rightfully so. These victims feel that everyone is out to harm them, even the most reputable companies. This is the #1 most frustrating situation I come across.