Four-stars Earl Little Jr. and Marvin Jones Jr. will attend Paradise Camp

By David Lake
247Sports
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star power for Miami’s 2021 Paradise Camp continues to grow. American Heritage Plantation four-star prospects Earl Little Jr. and Marvin Jones Jr. each announced on Saturday morning they would be attending Miami’s all-star camp later that evening. Earlier in the morning, four-star Miami Central linebacker Wesley Bissainthe announced he...

247sports.com
