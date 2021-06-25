Cancel
Louisiana State

Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman

By Lindsay Knowles, Jasmine Lotts
 16 days ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have now confirmed the body pulled from the water just off Interstate 10 on Friday was that of a missing Louisiana woman. Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed to WLOX that evidence at the scene points to the body recovered as that of Courtney Johnson. She and her car were found submerged just off I-10 in Hancock County. Turnage also said an autopsy will be done Monday to confirm the cause of death.

