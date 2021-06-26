Do People Really ‘Reserve’ A Spot for the Rochesterfest Parade?
How does everyone mark 'their spot' for the Rochesterfest Parade? With lawn chairs and blankets, of course. What? You didn't know that was this weekend (06/25/21)? It is. This Saturday starting at 2 it's the Rochesterfest Grand Parade (look for Y-105FM, Quick Country, and 106.9 KROC walking with everyone's best friend, 2nd Street Flag Waving Joe!) . There's a chance of rain, so we'll notify you on our app if the parade's been cancelled or delayed