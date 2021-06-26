Cancel
Rochester, MN

Do People Really ‘Reserve’ A Spot for the Rochesterfest Parade?

By James Rabe
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How does everyone mark 'their spot' for the Rochesterfest Parade? With lawn chairs and blankets, of course. What? You didn't know that was this weekend (06/25/21)? It is. This Saturday starting at 2 it's the Rochesterfest Grand Parade (look for Y-105FM, Quick Country, and 106.9 KROC walking with everyone's best friend, 2nd Street Flag Waving Joe!) . There's a chance of rain, so we'll notify you on our app if the parade's been cancelled or delayed (click below to download our app).

