Quiet Bison Drops Trippy Electro-Pop Hybrid “Waiting For You” Off Upcoming LP

By Mike Ali
this song is sick
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteeped in complex polyrhythms, comprehensive instrumentals, and geometric sound design, Quiet Bison makes music that dissolves the barrier between genre and sound. After remaining relatively quiet since the release of his fluttering collab with Reo Cragun, High Like This, the Portland-based producer returns with his new single “Waiting For You” which serves as the sophomore single to his upcoming debut album Dawn.

