Quiet Bison Drops Trippy Electro-Pop Hybrid “Waiting For You” Off Upcoming LP

What better way to kick off the weekend than with new QUIET BISON? The young producer has made quite the name for himself in recent years with releases like “Spectral Range,” “Water,” and “High Like This-” the lead single to his impending debut album Dawn. The Portland-based, Flume-endorsed artist is back today with the second single from the album “Waiting For You” featuring wilo wilde. Equipped with dizzying synth work, cutting edge rhythm patterns, and alluring vocal work courtesy of wilo, this collaborative effort is a geometric landscape of musical ambiguity and innovation. Experimental as hell and downright cool, “Waiting For You” is not one to miss.