Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Refresh and Revive Your Office to Rejuvenate Staff and Visitors

Las Vegas Herald
 14 days ago

It's been a tough year, to say the least! And many Northern Virginia businesses have had work-from-home policies ongoing for a while now. As you plan on welcoming staff, visitors and customers back to the office, now might be a great time to do some office revival and rejuvenation. And the easiest, and most cost-effective way to do that is by giving your office decor a face lift. You may want to start with the furniture, and consult with an expert in interior design in Northern Virginia before you make any major decisions.

www.lasvegasherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Furniture#Fresh Impressions#Success#Menafn#Content Marketing#Ips#Internal Distribution#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Home & GardenArizona Daily Sun

Ask the Builder: Questions to consider about a 3D printed house

You may wonder if the new belle of the ball, a 3D printed house, is really going to cost you less money to build than a normal house in these times of stratospheric lumber prices. Some publications fawn about new techniques like these and often only share the glitter and gleam of the technology. This is nothing new, as decades ago lots of bold forecasts were made about geodesic dome houses, A-frames and, most recently, straw-bale houses. All were flash-in-the-pan trends, and only time will tell what will happen with 3D printed homes.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Debt Recovery Strategies for Post-Covid Businesses

Lockdown hit many businesses hard and the government had to support said businesses to keep afloat while customers disappeared and their supply chains fractured. Money management is critical for any company's success, but with the strain of the past year many are finding it difficult to stay in the black. This poses several problems when it comes to operations.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

3 Interior Design Tips to Attract Tenants

If you understand current interior design trends, that will naturally help you improve the appearance of the indoor areas of your home. This is useful not only if you live in your own home, but also if you rent out a property. Along with taking basic, common-sense steps, such as...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Summer Refresh: Bring a Little Life Indoors with a Vertical Garden Tower and Enhance Your Green Thumb

Lifestyle· Living· Living Well· Single Mom Life. After months of being indoors, we are ready to refresh our spaces and bring some life indoors. Be it your herb garden that adds delight to your meals, your happy, corner vertical garden planter that makes your space cheery or your backyard oasis that brings a smile to your face every time you look outdoors, now is the time to bring some life-affirming green into your home space.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Refreshed Microsoft Office designed to 'shine' on Windows 11

Microsoft Office has been refreshed with Fluent Design language and to align with Windows 11. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio all have a visual refresh. The visual refresh is in testing with Beta Channel users now. The refreshed Office apps will be available on Windows...
Interior Designlushome.com

12 Modern Bathroom Design Trends 2022, Elegant Comfort and Planned Imperfection

Modern bathroom design trends turn a functional room into a place for ultimate relaxation in style. The minimalist style, elegant comfort, natural materials that show imperfections are trendy ideas for beautiful, practical, and comfortable bathroom designs. Here is the Lushome collection of modern bathroom ideas from architects and interior designers that demonstrate the latest trends for 2022 bathroom design.
Home & Gardencityline.tv

How To Give Your Urban Backyard A Summer Refresh

We’ve spent more time in our own backyards than ever before this year, so here is how we can give our urban backyard a much needed refresh. When we started with this space, it was a bit overgrown with a huge tree that was dying and falling over into the neighbor’s yard – it was kind of a safety hazard.
Home & GardenFlorida Times-Union

6 creative outdoor shower ideas

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. During the summer months, maximizing your time outside is crucial. From swimming, hiking, gardening, and lounging there’s no better place to be than outdoors. Let’s add one more outdoor activity to the list: showering. Does this seem odd? It shouldn’t.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Flooring Tips and Tricks Every Homeowner Would Like to Know

There are flooring tips and tricks that every homeowner would love to know, but they don’t always have time to research. The floor is the most important element in a room because it’s where we live! In this article, the discussion will be about some great flooring tips and tricks you can use so you can make your home floor even more beautiful than before.
Small BusinessAlbert Lea Tribune

Ask SCORE: Tips to improve your site’s visitor experience

A small business CEO asked me last week to give some suggestions on how to improve the performance of their website. This is a good topic as we come back from the pandemic slump and refocus our efforts of attracting an expanded customer base. A positive user experience is directly...
LifestyleSteamboat Pilot & Today

How to be a happy camper: Sharp increase in inexperienced park visitors stress staff, natural resources

With an approximate 40% overall increase in visitor use in the past two years at Stagecoach State Park, park staff have witnessed a lot of inexperienced recreational activity. The list is long, such as: letting dogs off leash leading to harassment of wildlife and scaring other campers, pitching a tent on a stand of wildflowers rather than on the campsite pad, paddle boarding without life jackets, fishing too close to others, not realizing fishing licenses are required, creating noise after quiet hours, failing to latch trash dumpsters and treading on social trails that leads to resource degradation.
Interior Designlushome.com

Fabulous Polka Dots in Modern Interiors, Classic Decoration Patterns with a Twist

Polka dots are classic decoration patterns that come back with a modern twist. Simplified polka dots in matching colors look fantastic with other decoration patterns and fill a room with joy. Lovely polka dots are ideal for kids’ room design and offer gorgeous ideas for decorating bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms, and kitchens. Polka dots are versatile and playful, great for modern interior decorating and creating beautifully bright outdoor home spaces.
Industryatchisonglobenow.com

Summer refreshment

What offers refreshment on a hot summer day? Cool water? Resting in the shade? It just so happens that these also provide comfort to livestock! With the recent heat wave in Kansas, livestock producers should monitor their animals for signs of heat stress and plan their chores according to the animal’s comfort. The signs of heat stress can be obvious.
Interior Designlushome.com

Modern Kitchen Storage, Furniture and Organizers

Storage ideas for modern kitchens vary in design but serve the kitchen’s purposes – the space for cooking and storage space. Modern kitchen storage is flexible, well-organized, and practical. If you like to improve your kitchen organization, here are a few steps that you can take and increase storage spaces. Home staging for comfort, kitchen organization, and some inexpensive storage solutions can miraculously transform your home.
West Bend, WImodernsalon.com

How-to Transition Your Clients to New Staff

In today's "salon world" it's becoming tougher and tougher to get clients to agree to see other nail professionals within your salon. A salon owner, for instance, has a lot on their plate that employees know nothing about. It's important that the owner is not so busy working IN their business, that they can't work ON their business. At the same time, we find ourselves trying to keep peace between our clients and our staff--not wanting to rock the boat on either side. It's not an easy undertaking on the owner's part.
Interior Designlushome.com

Light Blue Color Tones for Modern Interior Design, 50 Room Decorating Ideas

Light blue color tones, including pale blue, light greenish-blue, and blue-turquoise pastels, are beautiful modern interior design and room decorating choices. Soft blue hues are among the latest trends in color design. Blue touches bring calmness into homes and beautify outdoor home decorating. Blue colors, inspired by beautiful ocean waves, beach pebbles, and sunny skies, create a sense of peace and relaxation.
Interior Designmomtrends.com

How to Decorate a Home Office

Did you know that the cubicle was born in the 1960s? In 1968, Herman Miller released a project called the Action Office. The design was meant to counter the open-office culture and provide workers with privacy and autonomy. Fast forward to 2021 and we are working from home. The geography keeps changing, but you'll never stop needing to make your workspace inviting.
Designdesignboom.com

snegiri architects conceals its hill house beneath a verdant, meadowed roof

With its completed ‘hill house,’ snegiri architects presents a work of architecture that seeks to fully integrate into its natural context. during the construction of the sensitive dwelling, sited outside of moscow, russia, the design team maintains a respect for the existing trees. rather than replacing elements of the landscape, the house is expressed as a natural extension of it — peeling upward from the meadowy lawn with its defining green roof. with this strategy, the structure is organically camouflaged into its surroundings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy