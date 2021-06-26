Refresh and Revive Your Office to Rejuvenate Staff and Visitors

In today's "salon world" it's becoming tougher and tougher to get clients to agree to see other nail professionals within your salon. A salon owner, for instance, has a lot on their plate that employees know nothing about. It's important that the owner is not so busy working IN their business, that they can't work ON their business. At the same time, we find ourselves trying to keep peace between our clients and our staff--not wanting to rock the boat on either side. It's not an easy undertaking on the owner's part.