On the face of things, people might think I have some moral opposition to the existence of trucks and diesel and big heavy haulers. To an extent, I suppose I do, but when they are used to the effect they are built for, they’re pretty great. It’s appalling in my mind that people use big diesel trucks as daily drivers to look hard or whatever, but for the niche tasks they’re designed to tackle, I have no qualms. Need to haul a boat? Great. Need to haul a 20-pound toddler? Get a minivan.