Golf

Hunter Mahan shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship

PGA Tour
 16 days ago

In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Hunter Mahan hits his 153-yard iron approach to 6 feet, leading to a birdie on the par-4 10th hole. In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Hunter Mahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Bubba Watson
#Travelers Championship
