How the first cruise of the Covid era got ready to safely set sail

It’s not like the old times of 1.3 million cruise ship visitors to Southeast Alaska, but it’s the start of the best it’s going to be this summer. The first large cruise ship to stop at an Alaska port since 2019 is scheduled to tie up in Ketchikan on Friday, though Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas will not be anywhere close to its 2,476-passenger capacity, and it will not be stopping in Haines. It’s a trial voyage, with limited passengers, about 10%, intended to test out COVID-19 protocols and show federal health regulators that the company can deal with any infections should they occur.