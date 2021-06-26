Cancel
Federal grant to pay for tech training in high-poverty part of Atlanta

By Ty Tagami
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 14 days ago
A west Atlanta nonprofit has been awarded $5.4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to train 280 people in web development and cybersecurity over four years. The City of Refuge, near Bankhead and Vine City — two Atlanta neighborhoods known for high rates of poverty and crime — will provide the free training to high school graduates via two organizations. DigitalCrafts offers software development and UX design boot camps, and the Carolina Cyber Center of Montreat College prepares cybersecurity workers.

