Federal grant to pay for tech training in high-poverty part of Atlanta

The city of Atlanta may apply for a $1 million federal grant that would be used to study the proposal to put a park over parts of the Downtown Connector. The ambitious “Stitch” project has been discussed for years as a way to connect parts of Atlanta through a “park deck” spanning 14 acres. The greenspace would run for three quarters of a mile on top of the I-75/I-85 Connector, from the Civic Center MARTA station on West Peachtree Street to past Piedmont Avenue.