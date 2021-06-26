Cancel
Why is Paula Deen Still on TV?

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2013, Paula Deen found herself in a very sticky situation. A former employee accused her of using racial slurs and making other racially insensitive comments. Lisa Jackson, a woman who worked as the general manager of a restaurant owned by Deen and her brother, filed a lawsuit against Deen citing racial and sexual discrimination as the cause. During the legal proceedings, Paula Deen admitted that she’d used the N-Word, but the case was ultimately dismissed. Prior to the lawsuit, Deen had been seen as a sweet old southern lady who could throw down in the kitchen. Afterward, however, people all over the country were giving her the side-eye.

