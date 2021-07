Enjoy some of Tucson's best seafood.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. Tucson is widely known as a foodie city. Not only does it have some of the very best Mexican food in the entire country, but it is one of two UNESCO City of Gastronomy cities in all of the United States (San Antonio is the other). And yet despite its reputation for quality south of the border food, there’s one area of the food spectrum Tucson is, in many ways, lagging: seafood. Yes, Tucson is in the desert, but you can reach the Gulf of California in just a few hours, and Pacific Coast waters by plane aren’t all that far away either.