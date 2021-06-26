Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry and podcast host Vee Rivera poke fun at Kourtney Kardashian for ‘not wanting to work’

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry and podcast host Vee Rivera poked fun at Kourtney Kardashian for "not wanting to work."

Vee, 28, and Kailyn, 29. shared a clip from the upcoming episode of their Baby Mamas No Drama Podcast on Instagram.

In the preview, the Teen Mom 2 stars spoofed a scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While wearing sunglasses and checking in on her phone, Vee imitated Kourtney, 42, as she said: "I'm trying really hard to focus. It's 80 degrees and sunny. I just don't want to be working right now."

Kailyn responded: "We need to work. We have to get this done."

The caption next to the video said: "Friday MOOD! It’s the freakin’ weekend! What are your plans?!"

Kailyn shares Isaac, 11, with her ex Jo Rivera, 34,

The reality star also shares Lux, 3, and Creed, 10 months, with Chris Lopez, 27.

Jo, 34, and his wife, Vee, share their daughter Vivi, six.

Last year, in a YouTube clip from KUWTK, Kim Kardashian, 40, argued with Kourtney - who has recently been dating Travis Barker, 45 - over her work ethic.

Kim said: "You don't care about stuff."

Kourtney started to curse out her sister, who only laughed back at her insults, and replied: "Change the narrative in your mind. I work my f****ing a** off!

"But also if I didn't want to work my own a** off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that's f****ing fine!"

In her confessional: Kourtney ranted: "I don't want to hear this narrative anymore about work ethic. She's the only one with work ethic.

"She's doing this, this, and this. As if she's better because she works more.

"It's such bull s**t. We don't all have to do things the same way."

Meanwhile, Kailyn admitted that she gets Botox and lip fillers about every three months.

Kailyn revealed on her Baby Mamas No Drama Podcast with Vee: "I get botox. My botox appointment and my lip appointment is probably with the drive included is probably a four-hour situation.

"Cause I drive an hour, maybe an hour and half.

"By the time I get there, checked in, get all my stuff done and come home- that's probably four, four and a half hours.

"Luckily I only go like every three or four months."

Kailyn shared that she is still "having a hot girl summer," even if it has been difficult making the time for all of her appointments, as well as, going to the gym.