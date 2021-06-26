Cancel
Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry and podcast host Vee Rivera poke fun at Kourtney Kardashian for ‘not wanting to work’

By jorge.solis@the-sun.com
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry and podcast host Vee Rivera poked fun at Kourtney Kardashian for "not wanting to work."

Vee, 28, and Kailyn, 29. shared a clip from the upcoming episode of their Baby Mamas No Drama Podcast on Instagram.

🍼 Follow all our latest news & stories on Teen Mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A45uQ_0ag3jvCT00
Teen Mom's Vee Rivera wore sunglasses and stood next to the window while playing Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Instagram/babymamasnodramapodcast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1oti_0ag3jvCT00
Kailyn Lowry said 'We need to work' in the hilarious TikTok clip Credit: Instagram/babymamasnodramapodcast

In the preview, the Teen Mom 2 stars spoofed a scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While wearing sunglasses and checking in on her phone, Vee imitated Kourtney, 42, as she said: "I'm trying really hard to focus. It's 80 degrees and sunny. I just don't want to be working right now."

Kailyn responded: "We need to work. We have to get this done."

The caption next to the video said: "Friday MOOD! It’s the freakin’ weekend! What are your plans?!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmSh0_0ag3jvCT00
Kourtney previously said she was having a hard time 'trying to focus' Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2rGE_0ag3jvCT00
She is currently dating Travis Barker Credit: Getty

Kailyn shares Isaac, 11, with her ex Jo Rivera, 34,

The reality star also shares Lux, 3, and Creed, 10 months, with Chris Lopez, 27.

Jo, 34, and his wife, Vee, share their daughter Vivi, six.

Last year, in a YouTube clip from KUWTK, Kim Kardashian, 40, argued with Kourtney - who has recently been dating Travis Barker, 45 - over her work ethic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0fxr_0ag3jvCT00
Vee and Kailyn made a podcast together Credit: Instagram

Kim said: "You don't care about stuff."

Kourtney started to curse out her sister, who only laughed back at her insults, and replied: "Change the narrative in your mind. I work my f****ing a** off!

"But also if I didn't want to work my own a** off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that's f****ing fine!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDe7O_0ag3jvCT00
Kim Kardashian has argued with her sister Kourtney over her 'work ethic' Credit: Instagram

In her confessional: Kourtney ranted: "I don't want to hear this narrative anymore about work ethic. She's the only one with work ethic.

"She's doing this, this, and this. As if she's better because she works more.

"It's such bull s**t. We don't all have to do things the same way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmDLg_0ag3jvCT00
Vee and her daughter Vivi posed for the camera Credit: Instagram/ Vee Rivera

Meanwhile, Kailyn admitted that she gets Botox and lip fillers about every three months.

Kailyn revealed on her Baby Mamas No Drama Podcast with Vee: "I get botox. My botox appointment and my lip appointment is probably with the drive included is probably a four-hour situation.

"Cause I drive an hour, maybe an hour and half.

Most read in Entertainment

"By the time I get there, checked in, get all my stuff done and come home- that's probably four, four and a half hours.

"Luckily I only go like every three or four months."

Kailyn shared that she is still "having a hot girl summer," even if it has been difficult making the time for all of her appointments, as well as, going to the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAcXN_0ag3jvCT00
Kailyn pictured with her sons Lux, Creed, Isaac, and Lincoln Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source
