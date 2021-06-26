Virtual Console on the Nintendo Switch is long overdue

A few years ago, Nintendo found significant success with the NES Classic Edition and the SNES Classic Edition mini consoles, leading many to expect versions based on the Nintendo 64, or possibly the Game Boy. Unfortunately, it's been a few years and Nintendo hasn't offered any retro consoles since. However, it seems Nintendo might still have plans to offer more in the future! In a new Q&A published to Nintendo's Japanese website, company president Shuntaro Furukawa left open the possibility. An official translation has not yet appeared on the company's U.S. site, but Furukawa's comments have been translated by ComicBook.com.