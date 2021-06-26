Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vineland, NJ

South Jersey Cops Searching for Two Missing Women

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cops in two South Jersey towns are searching for two missing women in unrelated cases. Officials in Vineland are on the lookout for 59-year-old Therese Guzzi, who was last seen on June 18th. She is described as being 5' 2" tall and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Guzzi was last wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, and a white CCTEC bag with blue lettering. Anyone who may have seen Guzzi is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212.

sojo1049.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Government
Monroe Township, NJ
Government
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Wildwood Crest, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
Monroe Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Women#South Jersey#Cctec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Rahway, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Amber Alert in NJ: 2-year-old abducted by father, cops say

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday afternoon in New Jersey for a toddler and his last seen in Rahway. State Police said Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother Yasemin Uyaf, 24, were abducted by the boy's father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park. They are traveling in a silver four-door Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates S34NVH, according to police.
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Egg Harbor Township Cops Looking to ID Woman in Unusually Clear Surveillance Photos

Lots of times, we see local police departments post pictures of people online when they need help identifying someone and, quite frankly, the pictures are often awful. You've seen them -- still photos from video surveillance footage that's zoomed-in to the point where all you see is an over-pixelated face and you can't even begin to even guess at who that person might be.
Cumberland County, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

1 Child Dead and More Injured in Cumberland County Car Crash

It's a somber morning in Cumberland County as multiple families have been tragically impacted by a car accident that claimed a child's life last night on Route 55. Authorities had to shut down travel on both the north and southbound lanes of highway Route 55 last night after crash left one child dead and multiple injured. No official word has been publicly reported regarding the exact time of when the accident actually occurred, but it is known that 911 was contacted a few minutes before midnight, NBCPhiladelphia.com says.
North Wildwood, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Alleged Beach Bag Bandit Busted in North Wildwood

Cops in North Wildwood say a man was allegedly stealing beach bags during the long 4th of July weekend and now he's in jail. Around lunchtime Monday, July 5th, officers with the North Wildwood Police Department received a report of a bag that was taken off of a beach chair at 12th Avenue. Cops canvassed the area and were able to locate the suspect, 18-year-old Keith Press of Wildwood, leaving the beach at 16th Avenue.
FootballPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Man Charged in Margate, NJ Fight Injuring Rutgers Football Player

Margate Police have charged a Ventnor man involved in a fist fight with a member of the Rutgers football team with assault. The fight broke out after a beach football game on Sunday, July 4. Video of the fight on the beach block of Essex Ave. has gone viral. The video can be seen below. You are cautioned that the video is very graphic.
Posted by
SoJO 104.9

Wildwood Crest, NJ Police, Beach Patrol Give Dying Woman 1st Class Ride to Beach

The Wildwood Crest Police and Beach Patrol are being lauded for their kindness toward a dying woman and longtime resident of Wildwood Crest on Tuesday. Michael Alex posted on Facebook that his mom, Jo Anne Zigahn, who is suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer, had a special wish before she returned to New York for treatment. She wanted to visit the beach.
Posted by
SoJO 104.9

Campground sued after NJ toddler’s deadly fall into septic tank

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The parents of a toddler who died after falling into a campground septic tank the night before Easter are suing, saying that the lid was unsecured. Scott and Ashley Davidson, of the Delmont section of Maurice River, say in their lawsuit that their 3-year-old daughter's deadly slip was not the only time that septic tank lids at the facility were found to be left dangerously loose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy