As the morning of June 24 dawned, just hours after a large portion of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Fla., had collapsed, more than 150 people were unaccounted for. Despite nearly around-the-clock search-and-rescue efforts for more than 10 days—apart from a brief pause while the remainder of the building was demolished for safety reasons—as of July 5, some 117 people remained missing. How do those whose loved ones are still missing cope with such devastating uncertainty?