Gareth Southgate will still be England manager for the 2022 World Cup regardless of Tuesday’s result against Germany, with FA chief executive Mark Bullingham saying he has the federation’s “unwavering support” and that they would be interested in discussing a new contract “beyond Qatar”.The 50-year-old’s current deal runs until the end of the next tournament cycle, and faces one of the biggest games of his tenure at Wembley this week. The FA feel there has been great progress regardless of what happens, however, although there has not been any concrete discussions about.“He’s got our unwavering support because we think...