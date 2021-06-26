Askins wins race for open seat on County Council

Hartsville businessman Kirk Askins raced to a landslide win June 15 in a special election to fill an open seat on Darlington County Council. GOP nominee Askins, who owns a heating and air-conditioning company, scored 708 votes in his first bid for elected office, defeating Democratic nominee Yovonda Price-Mack, who got 80 votes. Askins takes the Hartsville-area seat formerly held by council vice-chairman Lewis Brown, who resigned Feb. 1. Brown now serves as economic-development director for Darlington County. Price-Mack described herself as an entrepreneur running a home-based business; this was also her first run for office. She said she ran for the seat because she felt that the county needed to do more for education and for children. Askins said he would concentrate on doing as much as he could to help the county and the Hartsville area continue to build on economic-development efforts.