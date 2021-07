The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Dinelson Lamet on the 10-day injured list Sunday withforearm inflammation after he left Saturday night's start in the third inning. Lamet (2-3) left the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with one out in the third inning, one batter after surrenderingEduardo Escobar's 17th home run. He allowed two home runs in his 2 innings and four earned runs, taking the loss as the Diamondbacks snapped their modern-era major league record 24-game losing streak with a 10-1 victory.