Church Calendar published June 26, 2021

PAYNESVILLE — Nordland Lutheran Church will hold its 138th Mission Fest from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 serving a drive-through dinner of meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, dessert and a beverage for a freewill donation. Silent auction bidding closes at 11 a.m. Auction items including pieced and hand-stitched quilts, needlework, handcrafted items and more are on display in the Fellowship Hall south of Hawick. From Hawick, go three miles south on County Road 2 and two miles east on County Road 102. For more information, call 320-276-8283.