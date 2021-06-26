Cancel
Paynesville, MN

Church Calendar published June 26, 2021

By Donna Middleton
West Central Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAYNESVILLE — Nordland Lutheran Church will hold its 138th Mission Fest from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 serving a drive-through dinner of meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, dessert and a beverage for a freewill donation. Silent auction bidding closes at 11 a.m. Auction items including pieced and hand-stitched quilts, needlework, handcrafted items and more are on display in the Fellowship Hall south of Hawick. From Hawick, go three miles south on County Road 2 and two miles east on County Road 102. For more information, call 320-276-8283.

www.wctrib.com
