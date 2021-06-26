Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

East Notes: Capitals Cap Overage, Jankowski, Lycksell

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington will be facing a bonus overage penalty of nearly $473K for next season, Mike Vogel of the Capitals’ team site relays (Twitter link). Defenseman Zdeno Chara reached his games played and playoff qualification bonuses while goaltender Ilya Samsonov met his shutout bonus mark as well. With the team being in LTIR all season long due to injuries to blueliner Michal Kempny and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, they were never in a position to bank any space during the season that could have offset those bonuses. The Caps already have over $72MM in commitments for next season per CapFriendly and still have to re-sign captain Alex Ovechkin, Samsonov, and round out the rest of their roster. GM Brian MacLellan will undoubtedly be working hard in the coming weeks to free up some much-needed cap flexibility.

www.prohockeyrumors.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Vogel
Person
Henrik Lundqvist
Person
Olle Lycksell
Person
Mark Jankowski
Person
Brian Maclellan
Person
Ilya Samsonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#Flyers#Defenseman Zdeno Chara#Ltir#Caps#Gm#The East Division#Shl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLNBC Sports

Who are NHL's top 10 unrestricted free agents this summer?

The 2021 NHL offseason is right around the corner and the frenzy that is free agency is set to begin soon. Free agency officially opens up July 28, but teams can begin to re-sign their own free agents before they hit the market, so contracts might be given out sooner than later. There are some big names out there looking for new deals and new locations as it will be another interesting summer for some contenders losing players and rebuilding teams looking to add another piece.
NHLmyq105.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning Celebrate Another Stanley Cup Win

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 07: Head coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the Stanley Cup after the 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five to win the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on July 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

The 2020-21 NHL season is over. The Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions, and there won't be any more hockey played until this fall. However, there's a lot that will take place on the NHL calendar between then and now. And there's a good chance that many teams' rosters will look much different by the time the 2021-22 season arrives. Even discounting the expansion draft on July 21, free agents will be switching teams and trades will be taking place.
NHLNHL

KUZNETSOV SELECTED IN CHL IMPORT DRAFT

The Saint John Sea Dogs took the defenceman with the 22nd overall pick. Flames prospect Yan Kuznetsov has been selected 22nd overall by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. In 2020-21, the defenceman played his sophomore season with Connecticut, scoring one goal and six points...
NHLdiscoverestevan.com

Bruins Add Superstar Sartor In Trade With Wayway

It's been a long time since the MJHL saw an 18-year-old with the kind of scoring prowess Mikol Sartor displayed in his last season with the Winnipeg Blues. Now, as a 20-year-old, Sartor is on his way to Estevan. The Estevan Bruins acquired the high-scoring forward in a three-way trade...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Can Connor McMichael Crack the Caps Opening Roster?

The First round pick for the Washington Capitals in 2019 was a steal. It brought in a point-friendly center in Connor McMichael, who with his skill can help the Capitals avoid the dreaded re-build. McMichael has month by month since then developed as a top-tiered prospect, pushing himself to become an NHL ready player.
NHLPosted by
WSB Radio

Vasilevskiy wins Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL playoff MVP

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — When Andrei Vasilevskiy was thrust into the 2015 Stanley Cup Final with starting goaltender Ben Bishop injured, he was a shy, unknown player at the beginning of his NHL journey. Six years later, he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion at the peak of his career...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Evgeni Malkin’s Entire Career Has Been Filled With Trade Rumors

Evgeni Malkin is an enigma. The man has spent his NHL career as the second-best center on the Pittsburgh Penguins but is also one of the four most important players in franchise history along with Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, and Jaromir Jagr. He has led the team to countless wins but has been blamed for quite a few losses. He is loved in Pittsburgh while faced with unending trade speculation.
NHLchatsports.com

2020-21 Rink Wrap: Brian MacLellan

Now that we’ve wrapped up the players, it’s time to turn our attention to the big man himself, the architect of the 2020-21 Washington Capitals... GM Brian MacLellan. Q1: What do you think was Brian MacLellan’s best move - or perhaps the best move he didn’t make - last season?
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Travis Dermott

The Toronto Maple Leafs have locked up one of their key restricted free agents, signing Travis Dermott to a new two-year contract. The deal will carry an average annual value of $1.5MM. PuckPedia reports that it will pay Dermott $1.25MM in 2021-22 and $1.75MM in 2022-23. Dermott, 24, was eligible...
MLBnumberfire.com

Travis Jankowski sitting for Philadelphia Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Travis Jankowski as a starter for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Jankowski will return to the bench as Bryce Harper starts in right field and bats cleanup. Our models project Jankowski to make 54 plate appearances over the rest of the season, with...
NHLNBC Washington

Capitals Ranked Eighth-Best Playoff Team in Salary-Cap Era Poll

Capitals ranked eighth-best playoff team in salary-cap era poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s no secret the Capitals have been one of the NHL’s most successful teams since the salary cap was instituted for the 2005-2006 season. But in terms of playoff success, they might be a little lower than first thought.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Free Agent Focus: Montreal Canadiens

Free agency is now just under a month away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. The Montreal Canadiens come bitterly into the offseason after a Stanley Cup Final loss, but a large amount of unrestricted free agents mean it’s a pivotal time for the franchise.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

New York Rangers Agree To Terms With Brett Howden

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent Brett Howden on a one-year contract. Howden was not eligible for salary arbitration. The one-way contract is worth $885K, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. An extension for Howden at this point is less about what he can...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Corey Perry Not Considering Retirement

After two straight Stanley Cup Finals appearances, Corey Perry isn’t ready to hang up his skates. The veteran forward explained at his end-of-year press availability that he has no intentions of retiring. He didn’t stop there though, explaining that he would love to return to the Montreal Canadiens if possible.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Travis Jankowski: Swipes bag in win

Jankowski went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 15-10 win over the Cubs. The 29-year-old started in center field and batted eighth with Odubel Herrera (ankle/wrist) out Tuesday. Jankowski walked and stole second in the second inning before scoring on an error. In the seventh, he got aboard on catcher's interference and scored on a Jean Segura single. Jankowski has hit well in a bench role this year, but he's seen just 35 plate appearances in 25 games. He could be in line for more starts while Herrera is on the mend.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Seattle Kraken Announce Preseason Schedule

The Seattle Kraken will play their first game as part of the NHL against the Vancouver Canucks on September 26, 2021. The match will be a preseason contest held at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Washington. The team has announced a full six-game preseason schedule that will give the world a few looks at the Kraken before they arrive at Climate Pledge Arena to open the regular season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy