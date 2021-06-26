Gigi Hadid, Fai Khadra front Ralph Lauren fragrance

Few events have so prized a place in the English social calendar as Wimbledon – beloved not only for its display of world class tennis, but as a place to see and be seen, while enjoying a glass or two of Pimm's and plenty of strawberries and cream. Today, the second week of the Championships kicked off in fine style, as Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue hosted a special celebration of the historic event. There, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief and European Editorial Director of Vogue Edward Enninful OBE welcomed the likes of Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley, singer FKA Twigs, and social set stalwarts Sienna Miller and Clara Paget, as guests gathered for an elegant lunch and afternoon tea. Despite the gripping action underway on the court, the scintillating conversation and parade of fashionable outfits – with attendees dressed in Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren – lent even more excitement to the proceedings.