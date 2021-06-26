Gigi Hadid, Fai Khadra front Ralph Lauren fragrance

These days, high-street fashion brands are generating just as much buzz with each collection as luxury houses do. One way labels like H&M and UNIQLO attract interest is by teaming up with popular designer labels. Just this year alone, you had collabs such as H&M x Simone Rocha, Target with Christopher John Rogers, and UNIQLO x JW Anderson. Thanks to these partnerships, it’s easier than ever to invest in more affordable versions of your favorite contemporary brands. Celebrities, it turns out, are fans of this too, as evidenced by Gigi Hadid’s Brock Collection x H&M outfit. The model got her hands on several pieces from the new launch — a floral tank and a pair of straight-leg blue jeans — for a complete look that was under $50.