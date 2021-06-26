John Kosko: OBJ could the biggest addition offensively in the NFL this season

Ezring: Obtaining the starting job on short notice after a COVID-affected offseason is a daunting task at any level. Alec Anderson, though, shined at first-string right tackle in 2020. The talented lineman’s playstyle is built around his raw power and movement skills. The Bruins’ product possesses impressive upper body strength to displace and control defenders with his first punch. What’s more, he has the grip strength to sustain blocks. He also exhibits a natural anchor that even stands up to contact to his frame. Once engaged, Anderson displays strong leg drive to walk defenders back. The UCLA standout has the mindset and wherewithal to finish his blocks on the ground. Additionally, the one-year starter has the short-area quickness and burst to handle reach blocks, pull to the front-side C gap or climb to the second and third levels. His lateral agility enables him to mirror up the outside track. Anderson also boasts a flexible frame that enhances his power and anchor. While he is an extremely raw prospect, the UCLA tackle has flashed a basic understanding of hand counters. He learned to reset his hands to gain leverage during a snap and his trap technique improved in each game of 2020. Further, Anderson has the tools to manage distance at a high level. In pass protection, the athletic lineman seeks out contact when he is otherwise unoccupied. Finally, Anderson has experience at guard and tackle and can very reasonably kick inside at the next level. Subscribe for full article.