John Kosko: OBJ could the biggest addition offensively in the NFL this season

By The Barber Shop
Audacy
 14 days ago
John Kosko, senior analyst for Pro Football Focus, tells Garrett Bush that Odell Beckham Jr. could the biggest addition offensively in the NFL this season as they break down what a healthy OBJ could bring to the Browns offense and also go over the top headlines in the NFL Saturday morning in "The Barber Shop" on 92.3 The Fan.

