Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Rising Crime Forces Liberals To Reckon With Their Stance On The Police

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KEUL_0ag3bhnr00

Ailan Evans

  • As skyrocketing crime and violence across the country threaten public safety, many liberal communities are rethinking their views on law enforcement.
  • “We may be liberal but this has gone too far,” Washington Square Park resident Steven Hill told the New York Post. “There have always been drugs in the park, mostly pot, but what’s emerged this spring is like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”
  • Cities that defunded their police departments have backtracked, and are now increasing police funding as crime rates increase.
  • “The surge in violent crimes in many major cities has come even as arrests and stops data indicate a drop-off,” Manhattan Institute Fellow Charles Lehman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “That means that crime reporting has risen as police activity has fallen, indicating that citizens are still willing to call the cops to report a crime.”

As rates of violent crime continue to rise across the country and once-safe neighborhoods face increased dangers, many liberal communities are having to confront their complicated relationship with the police.

Following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, the defund the police movement attracted attention and support among liberals, earning endorsements from celebrities and lawmakers alike. Roughly 50% of Democrats supported defunding the police in June 2020, according to a June 2020 poll from FiveThirtyEight.

The movement, defined by Brookings Institute Fellow Rashawn Ray as support for “reallocating or redirecting funding away from the police department to other government agencies funded by the local municipality,” arose in response to systemic police brutality and racism.

The movement achieved some success, with over 20 cities cutting or diverting police department budgets, The Guardian reported.

However, as police departments endured budget cuts, crime has skyrocketed. Faced with increasing violence in their communities, some residents of liberal cities have begun looking to the police for help.

Liberal Communities Fear For Their Safety

The Greenwich Village neighborhood around Washington Square Park in New York City has a strong liberal base, with around 90% of voters selecting President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, according to data from The New York Times. Last week, residents held an emergency meeting with the police to discuss the park’s growing problem of crime and drug use, The New York Times reported.

Violence skyrocketed in the area over the past year, with the most recent 28-day period showing a 42% increase in felony assaults and a 127% increase in misdemeanor assaults, according to data from the New York Police Department (NYPD). Larcenies, grand larcenies and robberies also went up, while burglaries decreased.

“What pains me is that this park is for everyone, and now some people are too afraid to go inside,” Greenwich Village resident Erika Sumner told the NYT.

“We may be liberal but this has gone too far,” resident Steven Hill told the New York Post. “There have always been drugs in the park, mostly pot, but what’s emerged this spring is like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”

Portland residents, 57% of whom voted for Biden in the 2020 election election, voiced similar frustrations after homicides jumped 60%, according to data from the Portland Police Bureau.

“When you think in terms of small businesses that are being hit, who are working very hard to just prepare a meal for their families, that really got my heart,” Margaret Carter, a Democrat and the first black woman elected to the Portland state Senate, told ABC News in May.

“I marched during the days of trying to make a difference. My voice has always been out there, but never, never did we create violence,” Carter said.

“I feel frustrated that this is all still going on,” cafe owner Ian Williams told ABC. “But I also feel frustrated that black people keep getting killed.”

In July 2020, 63% of Portland residents supported cutting funding to the police department, according to a poll conducted by Oregon-based DHM Research. Yet by April 2021, 42% of respondents wanted to increase police presence, a poll from the same company found.

Both polls surveyed 600 respondents, with a margin of error of 4.0% and 5.7%, respectively.

This sentiment matches the national trend of growing faith in law enforcement among more liberal citizens. An Ipsos poll of 1,165 respondents in March found that 56% of Democrats have at least “a little” trust in local law enforcement, compared to only 38% of Democrats when polled in June 2020, with a 3.3% margin of error.

Minneapolis, a city that votes overwhelmingly Democrat according to BestPlaces, pledged to defund its police department last summer, with some residents even forming a pact with one another not to call the police in the event of a crime, WCCO Minnesota reported.

“We don’t want to put our neighbors at risk,” resident Sarah Larsson told WCCO last June.

Yet as violent crime rose 21% in 2020, residents implored the city council to commit to public safety in an October meeting, KSTP 5 reported. “How many people have to be shot, or robbed, or carjacked before emergency action is taken?” Shannon, a Minneapolis resident, asked the city council, according to KSTP 5.

“If we don’t act soon, here’s what’s going to happen. You’ll be presiding over the biggest exodus of businesses and families that this town has ever seen,” Minneapolis resident Bill Rodriguez told council members, according to KSTP 5.

San Francisco is another progressive city in which residents have called for a police response following an increase in crime, with murders up 35% in 2020. 62% of San Francisco voters are registered Democrats, compared to only 8% Republicans, according to data from San Francisco Department of Elections.

Activist Leanna Louie, who leads a citizen patrol group, advocated for more police funding on the steps of city hall last week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“You need the police,” Louie said. “We are already at bare bones. You cannot keep cutting them.”

Residents Of Major Cities Still Need The Police

While residents of liberal cities may have started voicing their frustrations, experts say much of their behavior towards police never changed. Inhabitants of major cities were on average no less likely to involve law enforcement after the ‘defund the police’ movement than before.

“The surge in violent crimes in many major cities has come even as arrests and stops data indicate a drop-off,” Manhattan Institute Fellow Charles Lehman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “That means that crime reporting has risen as police activity has fallen, indicating that citizens are still willing to call the cops to report a crime.”

Lehman pointed to a study showing that citizens were just as likely to call the police following media coverage of police brutality.

“Based on data from 911 calls, I see no evidence that residents are less willing to cooperate with police or report crimes,” Chapman University Professor Lawrence Rosenthal told the DCNF.

John Elder, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department, said state residents were just as reliant on police now as ever.

“People seem less willing to openly cooperate; however, the use of CrimeStoppers (Minneapolis’s anonymous tip line) in tips are up,” Elder told the DCNF.

Democrats Walk Back Police Budget Cuts

As citizens’ opinions on defunding law enforcement have soured with rising crime, liberal politicians have backtracked on their efforts to divert funds away from police departments.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti slashed the Los Angeles Police Department budget by $150 million in 2020, but put forth a plan to increase police funding in 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sought $2 million to fund a new police patrol in March after diverting $16 million away from the police department last June.

Despite promising to “divert funds away from the police,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed actually increased the police budget, SF Weekly reported.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, told 11Alive in a June 2020 interview that the city was “ahead of the curve” on defunding the police. She then supported a budget that would include funding to hire 250 police officers earlier this week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Other News: CAPTURED: Florida Man Who Shot Cop In The Head, Found Hiding In A Tree House

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Police Violence#Crime Rates#The New York Post#Manhattan Institute#Democrats#Brookings Institute#Guardian#The New York Times#Nypd#Nyt#Senate#Abc News#Dhm Research#Ipsos#Bestplaces#Wcco Minnesota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementMother Jones

Stop Blaming Crime Rates on Defunding the Police

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Late last year, there was a robbery on my block. I was curious about how the police described the incident, because if early reports were to be believed, I was outside that evening while my neighbor’s home was being burglarized. So, I went to my local police department’s Twitter account to check, only to discover that, indeed, I was outside at the time of the robbery. Soon, I was mesmerized by the seemingly endless stream of tweets recounting robberies, assaults, and car jackings. I hastily exited the screen—just a glimpse of the feed full of crime made me feel as if danger was everywhere. Maybe the next time I left the house, I too would become a victim.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden polls horribly on his handling of rising crime

Americans are giving President Biden dismal ratings on his handling of rising crime, a new poll found. The ABC News/Washington Post poll released Friday morning revealed that just 38 percent of Americans approve of the 46th commander-in-chief’s response to recent crime spikes nationwide. On the other side, 48 percent said...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Biden adviser blames guns for crime surge and insists Republicans defunded police

President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Cedric Richmond blamed a nationwide crime surge on guns on Sunday and insisted Republicans defunded the police earlier in the year. His comments follow an announcement from the Justice Department that it is implementing "cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces" in five U.S. cities to track and stop the illegal transfer of firearms amid unprecedented spikes in crime. When asked what is behind the rise in violence, Richmond insisted firearms, including so-called “assault weapons,” were the culprit.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Teen Vogue

Rising Crime in Cities Like Chicago Should Not Lead to More Policing

This piece was published in coordination with Zealous, an organization working to amplify the perspective of public defenders. I was on my way to work as a public defender when I heard that a seven-year-old girl named Jaslyn was shot to death in the back seat of her dad’s car while at a McDonald’s drive-thru. The shooting happened on Chicago’s West Side, near my office. I felt deep sadness for that young life lost — like so many others — to violence she couldn’t control and probably wouldn’t have been able to understand. I felt that same perpetual fear and anguish about my neighborhood, where shootings have long been so prevalent that my dog knows the difference between a gunshot and fireworks. Then I felt outrage.
POTUSFox News

'Hannity' on crime surge, debates over defunding the police

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, and thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. All right. Tonight, your president, President sippy cup Joe Biden, he's not...
New York City, NYFox News

Former NYC police commissioner on how to stop the rise of crime in American cities

Former NYC Police Commissioner Howard Safir joined "Fox News Live" Saturday to discuss how to stop the rise of crime in the United States. HOWARD SAFIR: We end this by stopping what's happening in this country. We're going from a country of laws to a country of chaos. We have district attorneys who are refusing to prosecute crimes. For instance, in California, the district attorney is not going to prosecute any theft under $1,000. It sends a message to criminals that you don't need to be afraid of the police, you can commit crimes with impunity. That, along with the defund the police, the demonization of police, the immunization of qualified immunity, the message that we're sending, right from the top, from President Biden, who said there was systematic racism among police, are causing police to hang back and not do their jobs because they know that the criminals are no longer afraid of them, and they're not going to be prosecuted.
Congress & CourtsFox News

Mitch McConnell calls defunding the police 'utter nonsense' while discussing US crime spikes

The Left's "defund the police" movement is "utter nonsense" in light of rising crime rates in cities across the country, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell said this week. "Last year, all of this talk about defunding the police was utter nonsense," McConnell told the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Thursday while back in his home state, according to WDRB-TV of Louisville.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'The Five' on the rise in crime, Maxine Waters' tweet

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS HOST: -- condo collapse to 36. Now, we talked to Governor DeSantis at the outset of the show. He said, it is much easier now to access the rubble particularly the original rubble site from which all of these bodies that have been discovered have come. Four more just now. Here comes "The Five."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Jen Psaki: Professional gaslighter on defunding the police

Politics is the only area of American life in which “spinning” the news – attempting to control public opinion by giving a biased (and sometimes outright false) account of events – is not only accepted but celebrated. Many of us in this business love spin, particularly when it pushes a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC guest blames 'cowardly' police for rising crime, claims they are 'butthurt'

Amid rising crime across the country, one MSNBC panelist lays blame at "cowardly" police officers for being "butthurt" about criticism towards their profession. On Saturday, former Los Angeles police officer Cheryl Dorsey appeared on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" to discuss policing and the surge in crime where she was asked by anchor Tiffany Cross why the country is facing an uptick in crime at this time. The comments were first flagged by Newsbusters.

Comments / 1

Community Policy