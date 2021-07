On Wednesday night we saw game one of the Eastern Conference Finals match up between the Bucks and Hawks. Whilst no one would have predicted these teams meeting in the East Finals, it should be no surprise that Atlanta have made it this far as after recording 6th best win percentage (per NBA.com) in the league since Nate McMillan took over as coach. On paper it would seem the Bucks have the advantage, however, they are also coming off a hard fought seven game series with the Nets.