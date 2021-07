Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Friday while the dollar retreated after a solid US jobs report that was not seen as accelerating a monetary policy shift. After a muted session in Europe, the three major US indices notched all-time highs after the Labor Department reported the US economy added 850,000 jobs in June, better than expected and far stronger than in the prior two months. Analysts however said the much-anticipated monthly data was not uniformly outstanding, noting that unemployment ticked up to 5.9 percent. The market viewed the data as a "Goldilocks"-type outcome in reference to the fairy tale character, who famously preferred her porridge at the right temperature, not too hot or too cold.