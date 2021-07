The Cleveland Cavaliers once again have been blessed by the lottery gods. The Cavs have the third pick in the 2021 NBA draft, which marks the fourth time in the last five years they have a pick in the top 10. Give or take two to three seasons, the Wine and Gold should return to playoff contention once again. But first, they need to pick the best player available at the third spot. And not only that, the prospect has to fit like a glove into their current group.