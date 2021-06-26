Somers agrees to new contract with USA Hauling for garbage disposal

The town of Beaver Dam has joined the exodus of area municipalities from Waste Management. The town board voted last week to approve a three-year contract for garbage collection with Badgerland, part of Lakeshore Recycling Systems in Illinois. Town Clerk Abby Klodowski Schultz said the cost per month, per home will be $12.15, which is paid as a special assessment on taxes. Klodownski Schultz said the last garbage day with Waste Management will be July 30, and information is to come about old carts being picked up and new carts being delivered. Pickup day will be Monday.