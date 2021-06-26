Cancel
Economy

KSA launches incentives to encourage tech, industrial companies to list on Tadawul

northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Jun. 26—RIYADH — The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has launched an incentive package to encourage companies to list shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). "A set of incentives and facilities have been announced to encourage companies to list in the Saudi Stock Exchange within...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
#Ksa#Food Manufacturing#Ksa#Riyadh#Modon#The Saudi Stock Exchange#Arab News#Fsdp#Ceda
