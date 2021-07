Stickley-inspired Magazine Rack in quartersawn White Oak, stained in Danish Oil Medium. In 2009 my wife and I moved into an Arts & Crafts Bungalow single family home in the 16 ST Heights area of Washington DC. This led me in an entirely new woodworking direction. As part of that learning process I acquired a number of Craftsman furniture manuals, including reproductions of some of Gustav Stickley’s original plans. After receiving my marching orders from my wife, however, I could not find plans for a Craftsman style magazine rack in my manuals or anywhere else, including on the internet. So I decided to sit down and design this Magazine Rack based on ideas garnered from other projects, while trying to stay true to the Stickley way of furniture craftsmanship in quartersawn White Oak.