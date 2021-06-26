A united Ireland would ruin the Republic's economy

If you read this newspaper regularly - or any one of a number of others - and also watch television news, you might be tempted to believe in parallel worlds. There are clearly two quite distinct realities: not just different perspectives or emphases, but apparently contradictory accounts of what is actually going on or what constitutes truth. While the pages of newspapers are filled with critical analysis of the superficial headline data on Covid spread, plus letters from readers who make acute, knowledgeable points which question the logic of prolonging lockdown restrictions, television news seems almost entirely unable to find anyone in the country - expert or layman - who demands any deep examination of the data, or longs for a return to normal life. This is very strange.